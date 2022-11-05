Chem Valley Wrestling Announces Huge Main Event For It’s “Eight Crazy Fights” Show

Chem Valley Wresting announced that its next show “Eight Crazy Fights” will take place on December 18 in Sarnia, Ontario at the River City Vineyard.

CVW didn’t waste anytime in revealing the huge main event scheduled for “Eight Crazy Fights”. It will be the current CVW Heavyweight Champion and Impact Wrestling star Bhupinder Gujjar defending his title against another Impact superstar Moose.

Gujjar and Moose won’t be the only Impact stars on the show.

The current CVW women’s champion Gisele Shaw will make her first defense of the title she won at the last show from Cici Galavis. The opponent for Shaw has not yet be named.

In addition, Violent By Design member Cody Deaner is scheduled for the show.

Also scheduled for December 18 at “Eight Crazy Fights” are the CVW Great Lakes Champion Brian White, The CVW Tag Team Champions Books and Looks and top Ontario Indy talent including Reverso, “Pretty” Ricky Willdy and Stone Rockwell.