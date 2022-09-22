Chis Jericho Crowned New ROH World Champion at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam (Video)

At the beginning of this week’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam show, Chris Jericho successfully defended his ROH World Championship by defeating Claudio Castagnoli.

At an early stage of the bout, Jericho launched an assault on Cary Silkin at ringside. Jericho attempted to use a bat near the end of the match, but the referee Audrey caught it. After using the Judas Effect, Jericho eventually prevailed and won the match.

Daniel Garcia was in the background as the celebrations took place with Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Below are some highlights from the match. Click here for AEW Dynamite results.

