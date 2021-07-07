Chris Adonis Wins The NWA National Heavyweight Championship

Chris Adonis (fka Chris Masters) is your new NWA National Heavyweight Champion. The main event of tonight’s NWA SuperPowerrr episode saw Adonis defeat JTG in the tournament finals to win the vacant NWA National Heavyweight Champion.

This win comes after Adonis previously traded in the NWA National Heavyweight Title to enter a Battle Royal to crown a #1 contender to NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, which was won by Trevor Murdoch, who failed to capture the title at When Our Shadows Fall.

The finish of tonight’s main event saw JTG break out of The Masterlock, but Adonis then re-applied the hold. Fred Rosser (fka Darren Young) then ran down and threw the towel in the ring on JTG’s behalf before he passed out in the submission. Murdoch, who was on commentary, had words with Rosser after the match.

Adonis is now a two-time NWA National Heavyweight Champion. His first reign lasted for 56 days, beginning on March 30 with a win over Murdoch, and ending on May 25 when the strap was vacated for the Battle Royal spot.

These guys are out for blood (and GOLD!) 🏆 Find out who will walk away with the NWA National Heavyweight Championship tonight. Watch #NWAPowerrr on @FiteTV:

➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/LuhM74qzOK — NWA (@nwa) July 6, 2021

If you think the CONTROVERSY surrounding the NWA National Championship was resolved tonight…THINK AGAIN!!! Watch #NWAPowerrr on @FiteTV:

➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/Hr8vNSr1cC — NWA (@nwa) July 6, 2021