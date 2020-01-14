Chris Benoit’s Son David Speaks About His Father’s Murders/Suicide

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Chris Benoit’s son David opened up about the murders of Nancy and Daniel Benoit and the suicide of his father that took place in 2007:

“The news was f*cking non-stop. It was either about steroids, steroids, steroids, or that Nancy Grace joke, it was terrible man. I couldn’t even walk around. I didn’t go/finish school. I was 14 or 15. I didn’t finish my finals. I finished high school, but just not that year.”

“That wasn’t him man. He would never do that. I know he wouldn’t. I think something went terribly wrong. The doctor said he had CTE. At the beginning, that somewhat gave me closure. He had CTE, so I don’t think that was him.”

“I thought it was a joke when I first found out. I was in Edmonton doing a fundraising thing with my sister. My mom got a call from RCMP telling her to come down (to Georgia). My mom told me. My grandfather (Chris’ father) went down (to Georgia). He was in control of it. My mom couldn’t do it because she had to take care of me and my sister. He was in control of the estate and the lawyers.

“I punched a cop. I punched him right in the chest. I thought it was a joke, I really did. I just didn’t believe it bro. I think the day it really hit me was at his funeral, that was a hard day. I laid him to rest.”