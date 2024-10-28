Chris Bey Injured At Sunday’s TNA iMPACT Taping

Sunday night’s TNA iMPACT television tapings ended with The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) battling ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) in tag team action. Bey seemed to have suffered a serious injury in the match as he was out after the finish in what appeared to be a mistiming issue. Bey then had a neck collar put on him, and he was stretchered out of the arena.

There is no word yet on the severity of Bey’s injury and how long he will be out of in-ring action if he is legitimately hurt, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.