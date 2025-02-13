Chris Bey Provides Health Update After Serious Neck Surgery And Paralysis Scare

TNA star Chris Bey shared a heartfelt update on his recovery following a serious neck injury suffered at the Impact tapings after TNA Bound for Glory 2024. Bey, who turned 29 years old this week, reflected on the terrifying moment in October 2024, when he was left paralyzed in the ring during a match with his partner Ace Austin and The Hardys.

Bey revealed that he underwent emergency surgery to fuse his C6-C7 vertebrae and a spinal cord fusion (C6-T1). Doctors initially gave him only a 10-25% chance of ever walking again. Despite the grim prognosis, Bey has been pushing through months of rehabilitation and shared that he is now learning to walk again after spending weeks in a wheelchair.

“Today I turn 29… Blessed to see it

On October 27th, 2024 suffered a life altering injury in Detroit at a TNA event while sharing the ring with my partner Ace Austin and some of my idols, The Hardys. This would be the scariest moment of my life as I’d try to get up to my feet and finish the match only to realize I couldn’t move. I was laid out paralyzed in the middle of the ring. I was ashamed for not being able to finish the match, I was embarrassed and I was scared. Thanks to our incredible ringside doctor and team at TNA I was rushed to a nearby hospital and quickly underwent a surgery fusing my neck c6-c7 and a spinal cord fusion c6-t1. If it weren’t for TNA and their quick reaction to the accident I may not be here today. They’ve been so helpful throughout this entire journey.

When I woke up the next day I was overwhelmed with the amount of love around me and the amount of love from the wrestling community. I was devastated with the idea that my lifelong dream and 8 year wrestling career was over. I sat there paralyzed from the neck down with no promises of ever walking again. Specifically I was told it wouldn’t be likely with a 10-25% chance. I also had no usage of my hands which is why I didn’t post or respond to anything. I spent about a week in the ICU, then 50 days in a spinal cord rehab facility in Detroit doing therapy 6 days a week for 3 hours a day, sometimes longer. December 28th I was able to go home.

Since I’ve been home I’ve been in therapy working as hard as I can. I’ve had an incredible support system. There’s so many people I want to thank but if I can narrow it down to a few I must thank my family, my TNA family, the dedicated staff in Detroit, my brother Ace Austin for never leaving my side, and my amazing girlfriend Brittnie Brooks for being there every single step of the way while I was at my absolute lowest. If you’ve reached out, donated, bought merch, said a prayer, or did any little thing even as simple as sharing a thought about me, thank you. I’m eternally grateful for every single one of you. Because of you even on my hardest days I’ve never given up. Because of you I’ve lived my dream and in my opinion helped inspire others to do the same. There’s so much more to the story and I will be telling all the details soon, but please allow me the time to get there.

Today you see me celebrating life and taking the steps they said would be unlikely. For 3 weeks I’ve been out of my wheelchair learning to walk again. Nothing is impossible, you just have to believe and do the work. I thank god every second. I thank you every second. Will I ever wrestle again? Never say never. I’m just so grateful to be alive. I don’t know what my purpose is, but I know there’s something meant for me to do. For now I just hope to continue to heal as my body is still in a lot of pain. It’s going to be a long road, but I will not give up. This will be the Greatest Story Ever Told. I love you all.

– Chris Bey”