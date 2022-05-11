Chris Bey Reveals Why He Signed With Impact Wrestling After Doing WWE Extra Work

Chirs Bey recently appeared on Tommy Dreamer’s The House of Hardcore Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he was asked what his experience was like working for WWE and how it led to him signing with Impact Wrestling full-time.

“It was awesome. I did extra with them two or three times before that. I think the time before that, I had made up my mind that what I really wanted at this point in my career was to sign with Impact Wrestling,” he said.

“I knew that after the second time that I did extra work with WWE where I was just like, ‘You know what man? I’ve been in the Impact locker room a couple of times now, and there’s something about that locker room, something about that family, that I want to be a part of right there. I feel like that’s the place for me.’ So I kind of made that decision.”

“So when the 205 Live thing got presented to me, all I could think was, ‘This is all I ever wanted all my life since I was young.’ When I thought about wrestling, I wanted to be a WWE Superstar originally. I didn’t understand how many great platforms of wrestling were out there.”

“Impact was at a state where people didn’t like it. I didn’t know what was all out there until I actually got in the business and I saw it for myself. So by that point, I realized that there was much more, and WWE wasn’t going to be my be all and end all, but it’s still something that you want to check off your list.”



(H/T to WrestlingNews.co)