Chris Bey Signs New Impact Wrestling Contract, Scott D’Amore Comments

After numerous talent departures over the last few days, Impact Wrestling has reported that one of the company’s brightest stars is sticking around. Chris Bey has signed a new contract with Impact.

According to a new Sports Illustrated report by Justin Barrasso, Bey has inked a new multi-year contract with Impact. Bey stated that he believes in Impact’s mission and that he has unfinished business.

“I want to be at the forefront of Impact Wrestling,” Bey said. “I believe in the company, I believe in our team and I believe where we are going. I have unfinished business with the company that I look forward to making a reality.”

Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore stated that Bey is an important part of the company’s future.

“Chris Bey was part of a generation who grew up dreaming of competing inside an Impact Wrestling ring,” D’Amore said. “Two years ago, when the wrestling world was buzzing about where this ‘can’t-miss prospect’ was going to commit, Chris chose to fulfill his childhood dream and make Impact Wrestling his home, even with multiple offers in front of him.

“Now, two years later, with an amazing X Division title reign already under his belt, Bey has cemented his claim as one of the stars to lead our sport into a bright future. We are honored and excited to announce that Chris has again chosen Impact Wrestling to remain his home for years to come.”

Bey’s hip-hop career remains a priority for him. He’ll be releasing a new album later this month. Barrasso said that Bey’s re-signing is a defining moment for Impact’s future.

“I’m excited about where we’re going,” Bey said. “Bet on Bey—it’s going to be groundbreaking.”

Bey made his Impact debut in November 2018 and worked in multiple matches in 2018 and 2019. Bey burst onto the Impact scene in 2020 and has become one of the company’s top stars. He has become a force in the X Division and has participated in numerous memorable matches. Since joining Impact, he has held the X Division Title on one occasion and became a member of The Bullet Club. Bey debuted in the NJPW Super J-Cup Tournament in November 2020 as part of Impact’s working partnership with NJPW, and he has been a member of The Bullet Club since September 2021.

“With the new contract, I’ll still be working for New Japan, and my goal is to make a big impact there,” Bey says. “Wrestling at a Wrestle Kingdom, that’s also something I want to do under the Impact banner.”

Bey last appeared on Before The Impact two weeks ago, when he teamed up with Ace Austin to represent The Bullet Club in a victory over Laredo Kid and Trey Miguel.