Chris Dickinson’s MLW Debut Confirmed

Major League Wrestling announced today that indie star Chris Dickinson will make his debut for the company in Chicago on Saturday, April 18 at the Intimidation Games 2020 event, which will be MLW Fusion TV tapings.

Below is the full press release sent to us today by MLW:

Chris Dickinson to make MLW debut in Chicago April 18

Staten Island standout promises to rumble in Chicago

CHICAGO — Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Chris Dickinson will make his MLW debut at MLW: Intimidation Games Saturday, April 18 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $10 at LuchaTickets.com.

Chris Dickinson is tough as nails. A Staten Island roughneck known for crushing wrestlers on their heads with a variety of suplexes, Dickinson talks a big game and backs it up in the ring.

A powerhouse wrestler, Dickinson is a tank in the ring known for taking his opponent’s best yet continuing to march forward and unleash destruction.

Bullying adversaries by imposing his strength, Dickinson is a challenge to many for his ability to quickly transition from power moves to technical wrestling only to overwhelm an opponent with a blitz of brawling. A hybrid wrestler of sorts, Dickinson is the master of the Pazuzu Bomb – a spectacular version of the Awesome Bomb into the turnbuckles.

Promising a “one man chi-town rumble” on April 18, the punishing powerhouse Chris Dickinson now sets his sights on Major League Wrestling.

See Chris Dickinson’s MLW debut live in Chicago April 18 when MLW returns to Cicero Stadium. Buy tickets starting at $10 at LuchaTickets.com.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit • World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich • LA Park • Brian Pillman Jr. • Zenshi • Mance Warner • Hijo de LA Park • The Dynasty • Konnan • Injustice • Savio Vega • Logan Creed • Chris Dickinson • Alicia Atout and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at LuchaTickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 6:50 p.m.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities. Additionally, there are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30pm) featuring a special pre-show meet and greet with extended meet and greet privileges.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry VIP meet and greet with TBA talent (exclusive for ringside ticket holders)

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

An institution in fighting for decades, Cicero Stadium is conveniently located 8 miles from downtown Chicago and very close to the Pink Line. You can get to it from both Interstate Highways 290 and 55.

There is stadium seating, which means there is virtually no bad seat in the stadium.

The venue is located at: 1909 S Laramie Ave Cicero, IL 60804