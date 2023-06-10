Chris Hero Believes A Rematch With Bryan Danielson Would Be A “Treat”

Chris Hero is grateful for the opportunities he has had to face Bryan Danielson in the ring and considers it a “treat” to work with him again.

Hero is currently working behind the scenes for West Coast Pro Wrestling, but he recently stated that he is not retiring from in-ring action.

Hero discussed working with the AEW wrestler and former WWE World Champion on a recent episode of the “Grapsody” podcast.

He stated, “Man, he is one of my favorite opponents. Some of my favorite in-ring memories are matches with him, whether it was in backwoods Indiana, Los Angeles, Dayton, Ohio, my hometown. I think the world of him, and obviously, it’d be a treat to step back in the ring with him, not just for the fans, but also for me.”