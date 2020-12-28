Chris Hero Calls Out Writer Over Article About Brodie Lee

Bruce Mitchell of PWTorch.com wrote an article about Jon Huber aka Brodie Lee’s death and addressed the comments made by Huber’s wife that his death was not related to Covid-19. Mitchell closed his article with the following:

“I’m not a doctor, but I’ve never heard of an athlete the size and in the shape Brodie Lee was in to be able to excel in his last two matches suddenly developing a lung condition that serious that quickly.

Whatever the circumstances, Brodie Lee’s family and AEW both would serve his memory best by being forthright, whatever they are, about all the circumstances surrounding his death, thereby honoring him by allowing us all to make the best-informed decisions possible protecting everyone’s health.”

The article was criticized by Twitter users and former WWE star Chris Hero (Kassius Ohno) was among those that called out Mitchell: