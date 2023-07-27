Chris Hero Now Working As A Full-Time AEW Producer

AEW has added another full-time employee as the company continues to expand during an exciting period in its history, with the recent launch of Collision and the upcoming All In event, which will be the largest event in AEW history, with over 75,000 seats already sold from Wembley Stadium.

They’ve also hired a former WWE star as a producer. That star is Chris Hero, who rose to prominence on the independent wrestling scene.

He was successful in ROH before joining WWE from 2011 until 2013. He returned to WWE in 2016 for his second run, working in NXT as well as for the NXT UK brand before being released in April 2020 due to budget cuts. He hasn’t wrestled since.

PWInsider has confirmed that Hero is now officially on board full-time as an AEW producer, and has received rave reviews from people they’ve met with.

AEW President Tony Khan earlier told a fan on Twitter that he is working hard to get Hero to wrestle again.

As previously reported, another former WWE star was given the opportunity to work as a producer on Wednesday’s Dynamite.