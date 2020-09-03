Chris Jericho Addresses Brock Lesnar’s Status With WWE

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, Chris Jericho talked about Brock Lesnar no longer being under contract to WWE:

“The only reason why the rumor’s there is somebody said ‘free agent’. I don’t think he’s really a free agent at all. I think it would take so much money to pry him away from Vince McMahon on Brock’s end and then for Vince to approve that…I mean, Vince has two billion dollars in the bank. What are you going to spend on Brock Lesnar that Vince isn’t going to match? And Vince and Brock have a strange love affair, to begin with.”

“I think it’s just another one of the dances that Vince and Brock like to have where Brock’s contract expires, Vince lets it expire, and then they stay away from each other until the next Saudi Arabia show or the next show that has people in the crowd, or WrestleMania, whatever it may be. So I don’t think Brock is really a free agent in the sense of the word, I just think he’s like currently not under contract right now.”