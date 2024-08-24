Chris Jericho Addresses Bryan Danielson And John Cena’s Retirement

FTW Champion “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho spoke with TV Insider on a number of topics, including the upcoming retirements of Bryan Danielson and John Cena.

Jericho said, “It doesn’t change my perspective at all because Bryan was out for nine years. He couldn’t work. John hasn’t worked regularly at about the same time. Bryan has been incredible since he came back from his injuries. He is one of the greatest wrestlers in the world and of all time. If he wants to step back, he’ll do that. John is the same thing. One of the greatest of all time. He went to Hollywood and became a huge success and wants to come back and put an exclamation point on his career. To me, I don’t see the point for me. That’s just me. I remember a few years ago The Scorpions had a big farewell tour and then decided they were having too much fun and came back and played. Same with Judas Priest. The Who retired in 1982 and still playing. Why put the pressure on a retirement and a timeline? For me, I’m just happy to do just be still doing it at a high level.”

On not wanting to do a retirement tour or match:

“When that time comes, I don’t want a retirement tour I think. I don’t need a big retirement match. I’ll just stop. Maybe I’ll feel differently when it comes to that, but I also have other things. I have Fozzy where I get the live element form as well. I have the podcast, cruise, acting. I have other stuff going on and have walked away from wrestling a couple of times. We’ll see what happens. Sting’s retirement was one of the greatest moments of all time. I think Cena doing a farewell tour is awesome and people know these are the dates to see him. John is very driven that way. He’ll be done when he says he is done and never come back. Bryan already said he would never retire. You won’t see him as a full-time wrestler, but you’ll see him in a ring for a long time. Everyone is different. For me, I just live in the moment and enjoy going to work every week and doing cool sh*t. As long as I feel that way, I will continue doing so.”