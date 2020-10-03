Chris Jericho Addresses Donald Trump Hate, Ryback Warns Wrestler

– Chris Jericho commented on people that are hoping that U.S. President Donald Trump dies from the Covid-19 disease:
Whether you like the president or not, people who are literally wishing him dead are out of line. Not cool. And Im not going to debate that….
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 2, 2020
– Former WWE star Ryback responded to an indy wrestler’s negative remarks about him with a warning message:
Profile pic and name saved. Be very careful being in the business and how you talk, this one will come back to haunt you. Good luck https://t.co/2T0ZeYy4IR
— The Big Guy (@Ryback) October 3, 2020