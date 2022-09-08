Chris Jericho Addresses His Backstage Role in AEW and Confirms Multiple Contract Extensions

AEW star Chris Jericho recently spoke with Inside the Ropes for an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Jericho talked about his backstage role in AEW. He said:

“I don’t need a job title to help the company, I do it every day. Whenever I show up to TV, it’s constant working from 2 o’clock until the show is over and that’s if I’m wrestling or not. That’s the way it should be. I mean, there’s not a lot of guys that have been doing this as long as I have. I don’t have a problem with giving advice and helping people, it’s what I’m there for, it’s part of my job. It doesn’t have to be written on a business card or director of EVPs, or whatever the f**k it is, who cares? I’m Chris Jericho, that trumps all of that.”

Jericho also confirmed that Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, and Jake Hager have all signed contract extensions:

“They all got contract extensions. I’ve told the story many times about how the Jericho Appreciation Society came to be. It was never planned, it was just something that happened in accordance to the circumstances that we were facing. I think the moment the five of us got together, it was a different vibe than the Inner Circle but I knew those guys were really good. I do feel proud that they got contract extensions, raises, everything in-between. They earned it, they earned it by showing what they can do.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to F4WOnline.com for the transcription)