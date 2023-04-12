Chris Jericho Addresses Jay White Signing With AEW Instead Of WWE

Chris Jericho has commented on AEW’s recent signing of Jay White, a prominent figure in NJPW before the promotion let him go earlier this year.

White officially began his run with the promotion after joining All Elite Wrestling when he and Juice Robinson attacked Ricky Starks on last week’s Dynamite.

He was reporting debating between signing with AEW and going to WWE, where they were very interested in him. Many people thought White was headed for the WWE.

On the Battleground podcast, Jericho talked about how AEW has gained momentum since its launch just four years ago and recalled how he wanted to make history with AEW President Tony Khan.

Jericho said, “That’s why Jay White, what a great example of us still having momentum. Hottest free agent in the world. Silver platter for WWE. I mean, the guy is 6’4”. He’s international, he has the accent, which chicks love. He’s a great worker, great heel, great babyface, and he chose AEW. If that doesn’t tell you that something is going on with us, I don’t know what will. Just to continue to build that momentum is a very exciting prospect for me.”

Keith Lee and Jericho will square off on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

You can check out the complete interview below:



