Chris Jericho Addresses Pizza Cutter Spot With Nick Gage From 2021 AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho addressed the pizza cutter spot with Nick Gage from a 2021 AEW Dynamite match during an episode of his Talk is Jericho podcast. The spot, which occurred during the match, reportedly angered officials from Domino’s Pizza.

Jericho said, “That was hilarious. So Nick wanted to do a pizza cutter, that’s one of his gimmicks. So right out the gate, he slices my arm with the pizza cutter, I still have a scar there. And that gets people like, ‘Holy s**t! This is real!’ And then during the commercial break, he starts slicing my forehead with the pizza cutter in picture-in-picture… So right when Nick is carving my forehead with the pizza cutter, there is a Dominos Pizza commercial where the guy is cutting the pizza with what? A pizza cutter! And apparently Dominos was furious. And this was, ‘AEW is gonna lose all their sponsors, and this is it! This is the end of the line!’ Nothing ever happened. I was like, if I was the Dominos guy, I would have filmed a Chris Jericho/Nick Gage commercial the next f**king day. I mean, it’s right there! Pizza cutters, Dominos, it goes hand in hand!”

You can check out the complete podcast below: