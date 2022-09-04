Chris Jericho Addresses the Misconceptions About AEW’s Roster Size

AEW star Chris Jericho recently spoke with the Superstar Crossover podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Jericho said that he believes the criticisms from fans about the way AEW handles the roster is one of the biggest misconceptions about the company.

“Maybe the misconception is that we have too big of a roster,” Jericho said. “I mean it’s hard to get everybody on TV with only 3 hours a week but it’s important to have a big roster and to have a lot of variety and a lot of different guys on different levels. You’ve got vets like myself and CM Punk. Then, you’ve kind of got guys in their prime like Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega, then you’ve got the up-and-comers like Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Jungle Boy. It’s really like a grade football team where you have different levels of what you need to have a successful team. That’s why our team has been so successful.

Jericho will take on Bryan Danielson at All Out later tonight.

You can watch the complete podcast below:



