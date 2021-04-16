Chris Jericho And Cody Comment On AEW Ratings

Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho took to Twitter this afternoon to react to the AEW Dynamite ratings success for this week.

As reported earlier at this link, Dynamite drew 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic, for the largest audience since their debut episode in October 2019. This was the first Dynamite to air unopposed after NXT made the move to Tuesday nights.

A fan congratulated Cody and he responded with credit for Tony Khan, The Young Bucks vs. Pac/Rey Fenix, and Matt Hardy vs. TNT Champion Darby Allin. Cody wrote:

“TY. Killer opener. TK led the show and Darby/Matt for the best belt in wrestling was the main event, big congrats to them. [clapping hands emoji]”

Jericho repeated his “DEMO GOD” line. He wrote:

“DEMO GOD….. @aew #DemoGod”