Chris Jericho and Former WWE Writer Come To The Defense of Jim Ross

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jim Ross accidentally said “WWE Dynamite” at the end of the June 30th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite.

JR was criticized on social media for his mistake but Chris Jericho and former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz came to the defense of JR. Gewirtz mentioned that he accidentally referred to Gerald Brisco as Jack (Gerald’s brother) during his first day on the job.

Pointing out that small mistakes or no small mistakes, @JRsBBQ is the GREATEST wrestling commentator of all time. — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 1, 2021

People are seriously giving the greatest announcer of all time crap? @JRsBBQ can call Dynamite “Emmitt Otters Jugband Christmas” and it shouldn’t make a difference. My first day on the job i called @Fgbrisco “Jack”. Now that’s a screw-up https://t.co/ASzas1TgT7 — Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) July 1, 2021

Busted Open Radio also addressed the matter: