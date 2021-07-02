Chris Jericho and Former WWE Writer Come To The Defense of Jim Ross

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jim Ross accidentally said “WWE Dynamite” at the end of the June 30th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite.

JR was criticized on social media for his mistake but Chris Jericho and former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz came to the defense of JR. Gewirtz mentioned that he accidentally referred to Gerald Brisco as Jack (Gerald’s brother) during his first day on the job.

Busted Open Radio also addressed the matter:

