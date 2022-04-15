Chris Jericho and Fozzy Awarded A Gold Record For The Song Judas

Earlier this week, Chris Jericho and his band Fozzy were awarded a gold record for the song Judas during a concert at the Gramercy Theater in New York. The record commemorated the song selling 500,000 units as a single and Jericho talked about the award:

“Being awarded a gold record has been a dream of mine ever since I started listening to The Beatles at nine years old and saw a picture of them getting an award for ‘Beatles VI’. Then as I grew older and heard Ozzy [Osbourne] talk about his ‘gold discs’ and seeing the walls of Rudolf Schenker’s house plastered with framed Scorpions awards, I set my goals on someday getting one of my own. And for ‘Judas’ to have sold 500,000 units in this day and age completely blows my mind as a fan and a musician, and also makes me realize how far Fozzy has come and how far we are going to go!! Thanks to all of you for making this dream come true for me and the guys. I can’t wait to hang my award on my wall… just like Rudolf.”