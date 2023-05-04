Chris Jericho And Jamie Hayter Comments On AEW’s Upcoming All In Event At Wembley Stadium

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW will be making its highly anticipated debut in the UK on Sunday, August 27 for “AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium.” The special event marks AEW’s first event outside of North America, and the first time that professional wrestling has taken center stage at Wembley Stadium in more than 30 years. This year also marks 100 Years of Wembley Stadium, making AEW’s debut even more momentous.

Chris Jericho and Jamie Hayter commented on upcoming event.

“Even though I’ve been doing this for decades, I still feel like it’s my first match – I have that much excitement to come to Wembley in one of my favorite cities in the world,” Jericho said. He added, “And I know that 50, 60, 70,000 people feel the same way. This is going to be a huge event, one of the biggest wrestling shows of all time. The Demo God guarantees it.”

AEW Women’s World Champion and Southampton native Jamie Hayter is also excited for “AEW to make it’s long awaited debut in my home town, the United Kingdom, in none other than the prestigious Wembley Stadium.”