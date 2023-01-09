Chris Jericho and JAS Make Surprise Appearance at Pro Wrestling Guerilla Event (Video)

Sunday night’s Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Battle of Los Angeles featured a surprise appearance by AEW’s Chris Jericho, who the Jericho Appreciation Society joined. With help from Anna Jay, Tay Melo, and Jake Hager, Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker won a 10-man tag team match against Jonathan Gresham, Evil Uno, SB Kento, Michael Oku, and Kevin Blackwood. Here are some more details from F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer on how Jericho pinned Blackwood after hitting the Judas Effect:

“Super entertaining. They treated this like a major match, all action. They all did the slow motion spot for minutes until Jericho started chopping Oku hard. Jericho and Oku were the highlight, but Jericho gave Blackwood a lot of near falls on him before the bay shot by Garcia set up the Judas Effect. Jericho called it modern ECW. Fans wanted Daddy Magic talk. Fans threw money.”

Jericho believes it was his first appearance at a non-Ring of Honor independent wrestling event since 1996. This week’s AEW Dynamite will take place in nearby Inglewood, California.

Click here for complete PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night 2 results. Here are some videos and photos from the event: