Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy React To AEW Double or Nothing Stadium Stampede Match

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Adam Page) was the main event of Saturday’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV event.

The Elite won the Stadium Stampede Match.

After the match, Jericho and Hardy took to social media to comment on the match.

“The #InnerCircle shall rise again!! #StadiumStampede #DoubleOrNothing,” a sadden Jericho wrote.

Hardy wrote, “GIMME AN OL’ RE-TWEET if ya think @AEWrestling’s #StadiumStampede is the GREATEST SPECTACLE that you’ve ever witnessed in pro wrestling!” Hardy commented. “It was a 45 min THRILL-RIDE that will be remembered as a milestone battle to those who genuinely love to be entertained by pro wrestling.”