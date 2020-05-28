Chris Jericho and Mike Tyson Brawl To End AEW Dynamite (Video)

During this week’s main event segment on AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho and Mike Tyson had a face-off. The Inner Circle came out for their pep rally and as they were exchanging gifts, Sammy Guevara asked Chris Jericho what he wanted. Jericho said he’s never forgot about Tyson turning on him during a Tyson & Jericho vs. DX segment on Monday night RAW in 2010. He then said he wanted revenge.

With that, Mike Tyson and his entourage, including Vitor Belfort and Henry Cejudo, came out. This resulted in the two sides brawling with each other as the show went off the air.

You can check out a video of the segment below: