Chris Jericho and MJF Perform A Musical Duet On AEW Dynamite (Video)

During this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho and MJF had a steak dinner which turned into the two of them performing a musical duet. You can check out the segment below:
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Trending Articles
Latest News On Erick Rowan, WCW Wrestler Dies From Covid-19
- Former WWE star Erick Rowan, now known as Erick Redbeard, has been announced for the United Wrestling Network's upcoming tournament. This will be...
WWE RAW Superstar Expected To Get A Renewed Push
Elias is expected to be a "staple" of the WWE RAW brand moving forward, according to Gary Cassidy of ITRWrestling.com. Elias, who just recovered...
Stephanie McMahon, Jake Hager & Andrew Yang Comment On WWE Winning Corporation Of The...
WWE has been named 2019 Corporation of the Year in the PRNEWS CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) & Nonprofit Awards. The awards were revealed just...
Did WWE Steal The RAW Underground Concept?
During an appearance on the ROH Strong podcast, EC3 talked about how he felt WWE stole the RAW Underground concept from him: “I knew it...
Photos: RETRIBUTION Does Their First WWE Photoshoot
RETRIBUTION recently participated in their first official WWE photo shoot. You can see a photo from the shoot below, in a tweet from Reckoning...
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: andypwm@gmail.com