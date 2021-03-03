Chris Jericho and Other Wrestlers Want Covid-19 Restrictions Lifted

Chris Jericho responded to a tweet from former WCW star Disco Inferno about wanting to see Covid-19 restrictions lifted due to the declining number of new cases and hospitalizations. WWE Hall of Famer Madusa also commented on the matter:

It ALL NEEDS TO OPEN! 👊🔥 — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) March 3, 2021

Jericho’s tweet was met with criticism with several fans mentioning AEW President Tony Khan:

Wonder if Tony will ever say anything about Jericho’s constant public stupidity. https://t.co/H2WNuXXnlb — Cher Delaware ♛ (@yourqueenhann) March 3, 2021

hey @TonyKhan can we take Jericho’s segment off the show tonight and give that time to Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor? Thanks. https://t.co/wOvfEkH2OR — Kim (@kim_rey) March 3, 2021