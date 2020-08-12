Chris Jericho and Scott D’Amore Make Big Donation To Kamala’s GoFundMe Campaign

We previously reported here on eWn that a GoFundMe page for Kamala has been set up at this link. As of this writing, it has surpassed its goal of $25,000 as it currently stands at $25,834.

For what it’s worth, Chris Jericho and Scott D’Amore were big donors to the campaign. The GoFundMe was originally set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses. Chris Jericho donated $5,000 this afternoon. Also, Impact Wrestling EVP D’Amore donated $2,500 on Monday night.

Jericho has donated to numerous GoFundMe campaigns in the past. He donated $5,000 to the George Floyd Memorial Fund, $6,500 to Superstar Billy Graham and $5,000 to Kamala. He also donated $5,000 for the Balls Mahoney Memorial Fund in 2016. There are others he’s donated to as well.