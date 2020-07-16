Chris Jericho and Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach Get Into Heated War Of Words

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Following this week’s AEW Fight for the Fallen broadcast, Chris Jericho got into it with Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach. While the Twitter conversation started out fine, it quickly turned heated when Bach accused Jericho and his band Fozzy of lip syncing. Jericho responded to a fan who said he looked like Sebastian Bach, saying, “Good looking guys are good looking guys. What else can we say dude!”

Bach then accused Jericho of lip syncing. He said, “He definitely does considering that he mimes to a tape.”

Jericho replied with the following, “I sing my ass off every night dude. Do you really wanna go there? Wow! My band is more popular than @sebastianbach !!”

Jericho then followed up with the following, “Hi… I’m Chris “Milli Vanilli” Jericho. I have 5 top 30 singles in the last five years w my band @FOZZYROCK. I’m a huge fan of @sebastianbach … who had 3 top 30 singles 30 years ago. I always admired him as a singer and a friend! And I still do. I’ve seen the derogatory comments towards me from somebody I considered to be a friend. So with that in mind, I’ll be happy to have a SING OFF w @sebastianbach! No effects, no tuning, no bullshit. Bas is a great singer…but I’m better. You’ve got my number dude. Call me. I’ve never mimed anything ever! And I don’t use *** in a tweet ever. I will fucking sing in your face anytime, anyplace dude. I’ve been a fan & a defender of u since day one…but don’t u ever question my rock abilities! And leave wrestling out of this…I can hit a G4 brah!”

