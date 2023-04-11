Chris Jericho And Tony Khan Both Donate $5,000 To Butch Miller’s Medical And Funeral Expenses

Tony Khan and Chris Jericho of AEW have donated money to the family of the late Bob “Butch” Miller of the Sheepherders/Bushwhackers tag team in order to help with medical and funeral costs.

On the GoFundMe page started by Butch’s family, Khan and Jericho are among the top contributors. This is not new; Khan and Jericho have previously given thousands of dollars to wrestlers. They both gave Butch’s family $5,000 each. Cary Silkin, who made a $500 donation, is another well-known name on the donor list.

Click here if you would like to support Butch’s family.