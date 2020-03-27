Chris Jericho Announces Live Facebook Stream

AEW star Chris Jericho has announced a special “Saturday Night Special” stream for fans who are bored and stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jericho took to Twitter today and announced the stream for Saturday night at 9pm ET on his Facebook page. Jericho will take questions, tell stories and lead a live sing-a-long of his “Judas” song.

“Hey guys if you’re bored & shut in at home, grab a beverage & come join me for the first ever Chris Jericho’s #SaturdayNightSpecial, TOMORROW night on @facebookapp Live at 9p EST!! I’m gonna take your questions, tell some stories & lead a LIVE #JUDAS singalong! See u then!,” Jericho wrote on Twitter.

You can see his full announcement tweet below: