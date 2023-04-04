Chris Jericho Asked About CM Punk Potentially Making A Return To AEW TV

Chris Jericho was asked about CM Punk’s possible return to AEW and if he was on Punk’s Christmas card list during an appearance on The Mark Madden Show.

“You know, I’m not, but I wasn’t on Scott Hall’s Christmas card list, or I wasn’t on Eric Bischoff’s Christmas card list. You don’t have to be best friends to coexist, so, to me, that’s not really my wheelhouse. I’m not in charge of that. I’m sure there will be some answers to that pretty quickly, I would assume, either way. But to us, AEW’s gonna thrive and survive with or without him, so I guess we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”

