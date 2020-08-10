Chris Jericho Bans Jim Cornette From Watching AEW

Chris Jericho isn’t happy with Jim Cornette’s criticism of AEW during his weekly podcasts and has now “banned” Cornette from watching AEW Dark and AEW Dynamite on a weekly basis. Clearly, he’s joking but Cornette often rips both AEW and WWE on a weekly basis. Jericho said,

“I am officially banning @TheJimCornettefrom watching any & all future episodes of #AEWDynamite & #AEWDark. He is under @AEWrestlingsuspension until further notice. Thank you. #DemoGod”

Jericho’s tweet caught the attention of Cornette’s co-host Brian Last, who responded with the following tweet:

“Looks like Jericho started early today. He probably should have waited until after I release tomorrow’s Drive Thru, where we talk about how stupid he is for playing concerts during a pandemic. PS – we don’t watch the shitty YouTube show.”

