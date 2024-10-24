Chris Jericho Believes His Best Match Has Not Happened Yet

Top AEW star Chris Jericho appeared on the Adam Carolla Show to talk about a number of topics, including how he believes his best match has not happened yet.

Jericho said, “I’m still wrestling now in the business. I wrestled last week, as a matter of fact. I still enjoy working. I had a great match just last Saturday against a guy called Mark Briscoe. But I mean, Shawn Michaels was a great opponent, The Rock was a great opponent, Jon Moxley, there’s a whole list of guys that I’ve enjoyed working over the years. But I’m still in the midst of it, I’m still wrestling. So it’s hard to say, ‘This was the best match ever’ when I can just say, ‘Maybe the best match is still to come.’ Who knows.”

You can check out Jericho’s comments in the video below.

