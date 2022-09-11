Chris Jericho Believes AEW Has Done “Maybe One Thing Wrong” Since Their Launch

AEW star Chris Jericho recently spoke with Wrestling Inc for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Jericho discussed the first three years of AEW:

“We’ve been doing this for three years now and continuing to grow, and this is a big-time corporate business. We are run and paid for by a giant television corporation. So, there’s always gonna be growing pains when you start a company. I think we’ve done nine things right and maybe one thing wrong or two things wrong. So we learn from that and we continue to build our brand and continue to improve.”

“WWE has a lot of [fans], but they’ve also been around for 50 years. Give us another 47 years to see where we’re at. I guarantee we’ll still be here.”

You can check out the complete interview below: