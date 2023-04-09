Chris Jericho Blasts Fan Who Believes He Needs To Be Carried During Matches

Chris Jericho is arguably one of the “GOATS” of professional wrestling because of his longevity in the industry and ability to switch up his persona when necessary in different promotions, including WCW, WWE, NJPW, and currently AEW.

He was the biggest name to join AEW when it first launched in 2019 without a television deal.

Jericho recently blasted a fan for stating that the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion requires people to carry him in matches.

The fan believed that Jericho and Sting working together at All In from Wembley Stadium this August would be horrible and that Jericho requires assistance from his fellow wrestlers in matches.

After seeing the tweet, Jericho replied, “How about I carry your dumb a** to the blocked column, d*******?”

On Wednesday’s Dynamite episode, Jericho will face Keith Lee in a singles match.

You can check out Jericho’s tweet below: