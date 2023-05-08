Chris Jericho Calls Hulk Hogan A Better Worker Than Ric Flair

The most recent “Talk Is Jericho” is a Watchalong show in which Chris Jericho, Bryan Alvarez, and “Big Vinny V” Vincent Verhei watch the Saturday Night’s Main Event episode from November 27, 1987, which aired on NBC.

They discussed Hulk Hogan vs. King Kong Bundy for the WWE Championship, “Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Bret “The Hitman Hart, Bam Bam Bigelow vs. Hercules, and George “The Animal” Steele vs. Danny Davis.

Jericho praised Hogan for his ability to hold the crowd in the palm of his hands like no one else.

“I will say to this day and people will bag. Here’s a clickbait. Hogan is a better worker than Flair. For me. I always had amazing matches with Hogan because he knew exactly who he was as a babyface, as a heel, whatever. He was so great. He knew his audience. He didn’t do anything he didn’t have to. It was one of my favorite times in my career.”

Alvarez said, “Yeah, but you know, during this period 85, 86, 87, 88, he did do stuff. And he had some good matches on Saturday Night’s Main Event.”

Jericho added, “Here’s another great thing about Hogan. Like you don’t even think about it. But the dude had like a super receding hairline. But no one even really noticed it back then…We all did, but you didn’t. It’s just Hogan, right? Like, it’s weird. He’s like America’s hero with no hair now that would never go, he’d put a toupee on or something.”

You can check out the complete show below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)