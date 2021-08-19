Chris Jericho Comments On AEW Dynamite Loss To MJF

Chris Jericho says he has some serious soul searching to do after last night’s AEW Dynamite loss to MJF. As noted, last night’s Dynamite main event saw Jericho lose to MJF in the fifth and final chapter of the recent “Labours of Jericho” program. Due to the stipulations, Jericho could not have his “Judas” entrance theme played, and could not use the Judas Effect finisher. The fans sang the Fozzy single for Jericho as he came to the ring, and he received a standing ovation after the match, as seen below.

In an update, Jericho took to Twitter and said last night was one of the best moments of his career. He thanked Houston and said the a capella version of “Judas” was insane. Jericho also commented on his mindset moving forward.

“While the outcome wasn’t what I wanted, last nights #AEWDynamite was one of the best moments of my career….THANK U HOUSTON! The acapella version of @fozzyrock #Judas was insane! Great story about this to tell some day. As for today, I have some serious soul searching to do,” he wrote.

Jericho noted in another tweet that last night was one of the top moments of his career. The fan asked if it made his top 10 career moments. “Besides the ending, one of the TOP moments for sure!,” he responded.

Jericho also responded to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair in a new tweet. As noted, The Nature Boy congratulated MJF and Jericho, and said Jericho made the business better with his performance, and made Flair proud.

Jericho responded to Flair and thanked him. “Thanks Champ! Means so much….Eternal respect my friend!,” Jericho wrote back to Flair, who is expected to sign with AEW soon.

There’s no word yet on what AEW has planned for MJF and Jericho after this, but we will keep you updated.

