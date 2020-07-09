Chris Jericho Comments On AEW/NXT Ratings For This Week

Just like he did last Thursday, Chris Jericho tweeted a reaction to this week’s AEW vs. NXT ratings report. Jericho stated that AEW won in the key 18-49 demo this week but did not acknowledge that NXT drew more viewers for the third week in a row.

He included the Nielsen ratings chart and wrote: “Stoked to say that #AEWDynamite won the ratings demo war again last night! You’re welcome…. [smiley with sunglasses emoji] [thumbs up emoji] @AEWrestling #Truth”

As reported earlier on PWMania, AEW President/CEO Tony Khan also tweeted comments on this week’s ratings and viewership report. Click here to see Tony’s comments.

Here is Jericho’s tweet: