Chris Jericho Comments On Bad Bunny’s Entrance At WrestleMania 37

At Night 1 of WWE Wrestlemania 37, Bad Bunny made his entrance while riding on top of a truck. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho gave his thoughts on the entrance…

“When I watched WrestleMania this year, it was great. But the coolest thing was Bad Bunny’s entrance. I’m like, ‘That’s cool.’ That’s kind of what we try and do, that sort of thing. We did it last week with The Inner Circle, showing up with the cars, kind of a Fast and Furious type thing. That’s what I was going for because people like that sh*t. And it doesn’t have to be rocket science. It could just be, ‘Let’s get some really badass looking cars and kinda pull up at the same time and away we go.’ So we try and do a lot of stuff because that’s what makes us stand out from other companies.”