Chris Jericho Comments On Being Hospitalized During Fozzy Tour

As reported before, Chris Jericho’s band Fozzy was scheduled to perform tonight at the Swansea Sin City venue in Swansea, Wales, but the venue announced on Thursday that Jericho was hospitalized with a non-COVID-19 issue. The venue noted how they received a message from the band, which said Jericho “was checked into Hospital by doctors, with a non Covid related, treatable health issue.” Jericho remained active on social media throughout Thursday, but there was no update on his condition. The band was also appearing in public on Thursday, according to social media posts, which were apparently made right before Jericho was hospitalized.

In an update, Jericho spoke with the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and said the issue that caused his hospitalization was not serious.

“I’m feeling good. They just wanted to observe me overnight and I’m in the right place. Not COVID related,” Jericho said.

It was announced two days ago that Fozzy’s 12-date “Save The World” tour of the UK was 100% sold out at every stop. Jericho noted to The Observer how the tour has been.

“Tour has been amazing. 100 percent sold out and crowds have been absolutely nuts,” he said.

As of this writing, there is still no word on the last two dates of the Fozzy tour. The band had just performed in Bournemouth, England on Wednesday night, and after tonight’s nixed show in Swansea, were scheduled to wrap the tour on Saturday with a sold out show in Nottingham, and on Sunday with a sold out show in London. The original message from Thursday noted that they would have updates on the last two shows as soon as possible.