Chris Jericho Comments On CM Punk, Says AEW Will Thrive With Or Without Punk

AEW superstar Chris Jericho was a guest on The Mark Madden Show and the topic of CM Punk came up.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, CM Punk called out the reporting on his foot injury and his storyline with Jon Moxley. Punk also referred to Chris Jericho as “a liar and a stooge”.

During the interview with Mark Madden, Jericho was asked if he thinks CM Punk will return to AEW. He also jokingly asked if Jericho is on Punk’s Christmas card list.

“I’m not, but I wasn’t on Scott Hall’s Christmas card list or I wasn’t on Eric Bischoff’s Christmas card list. You don’t have to be best friends to co-exist. To me, that’s not really my wheelhouse. I’m not in charge of that. I’m sure there will be some answers to that pretty quickly, I would assume, either way. To us, AEW is going to thrive and survive with or without him. We’ll see what happens.”

Here is the full Mark Madden Interview with Chris Jericho:

