Chris Jericho Comments On “Eye For An Eye Match” In WWE

Chris Jericho tweeted today to comment on WWE’s upcoming “Eye For an Eye” match at Extreme Rules between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio, pointing out how AEW also had a match called “Eye For an Eye” between Jon Moxley and Santana in February of this year on Dynamite.

He wrote: “Eye for an eye match? You’re welcome…. #AEWDynamite 2/12/20 @AEWrestling”

There was no stipulation for the AEW match but WWE said in their Extreme Rules announcement that Mysterio or Rollins must “extract an eyeball” from their opponent to win.

Here is Jericho’s full tweet-