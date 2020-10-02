Chris Jericho Comments On His 30th Anniversary Of Wrestling

Chris Jericho wrote the following on his Instagram page:

“30 years ago today I had my first match against @stormwrestlingacademy in #Ponoka, Alberta!! Amazing to think it’s been that long ago, but what an incredible journey I’ve had! Please listen to #TalkIsJericho and hear #LanceStorm and I discuss that first match, how we got booked, my first pair of @stryper influenced tights, the #MooseHall venue, what we got paid, why I got heat for wearing black boots, how I chose my ring music, why I was billed from “Kasper, Wyoming”, who else was on the card and an exclusive watch-along of our first bout by Lance and I! (Access the match at http://www.chrisjericho.com/watchalong ). And stay tuned for info about my new book #TheCompleteListOfJericho, a chronicle of EVERY match I’ve ever had featuring exclusive top ten lists, never before seen photos and info you’ve never seen or read anywhere else! Pre Order begins on Oct 7, check so this space for more info very soon!!. Most importantly thanks to everybody that’s ever watched one of my matches, bought a shirt or approached me to say hi. You guys helped make me what I am today and I’ll always appreciate and never forget that. I LOVE YOU!! #Jericho30”