Chris Jericho Comments On His Current Status With WWE

In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Chris Jericho commented on his current status with WWE now that he’s working for AEW:

“They’ll probably never mention me again,” Jericho said. “I don’t blame them. Why would they promote me in any way, shape or form, when I’m the head of this opposing army, in their opinion, that’s stealing money out of their pockets?”

“[Still,] I earned Vince’s trust. And it takes a long time to get his real trust: moneymaking trust. He’s never told me this, but indirectly, I think he regrets losing me, because I was one of his generals. I’m not always right, but f–k if I’m not close 80 percent of the time.”

“If I continue to work for the Khan family for the rest of my life, I’ll never go into the WWE Hall of Fame,” Jericho said. “Does that bother me? No. I mean, the Sex Pistols didn’t show up for theirs. I always kind of liked that.”