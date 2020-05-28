Chris Jericho Comments On Mike Tyson Possibly Having A Match In AEW

In an interview with DigitalSpy.com, Chris Jericho commented on Mike Tyson’s AEW Dynamite appearance and if Tyson will possibly have a match:

“Of course, he’s capable. Wrestling is all shapes and sizes and there’s a lot of different ways to do it. If he’s agreeable to doing something with us, then we work to his strengths and eliminate his weaknesses that’s what wrestling’s all about.”

“He wants to be in the spotlight again and AEW’s the cool place to be. I mean, there’s no doubt about it. I think anybody that watches wrestling knows that and that’s why Mike came to play with us, so to speak. It was a great moment, it was a great night, and hopefully we can do more in the future.”

“It was totally wild and woolly. It just shows that now more than ever Iron Mike Tyson is someone who’s very buzz-worthy.”