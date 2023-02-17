Chris Jericho Comments on Working With CM Punk

In an unexpected turn of events, Chris Jericho took to Twitter to comment on CM Punk.

It all began when a fan tweeted, “Watching the @IAmJericho vs. @CMPunk match at WrestleMania 28 on Peacock now. Straight BANGER. Ocho and Punk, if by some miracle we see you guys back in WWE anytime soon, would love to see y’all run this back.”

“I always loved working with @CM Punk ….” Jericho wrote, responding to the fan’s tweet.

This is interesting as it was previously reported that Jericho referred to Punk as a cancer after a backstage brawl with The Elite following AEW All Out.

Several AEW members are friends and/or fans of Punk and would like to see him return. There appears to be an increasing number of people publicly supporting Punk.

You can check out the tweet below: