Chris Jericho Criticizes One of His Own AEW Matches From This Year

AEW star Chris Jericho discussed his match against Bryan Danielson at the 2022 All Out PPV on his Talk is Jericho podcast.

“September 4th, Chicago, I worked with Bryan Danielson. We had never really had a a single match of merit before. We had two shorter matches, but never anything that could be called an instant classic. And this one wasn’t classic. It was good, but I think we tried just a little bit too hard. The one we had the following week was a barn burner of all barn burners to me, but this one, we just tried a little bit too hard maybe, and it was good.

Don’t get me wrong, it was good. But I find sometimes that happens, sometimes you work with someone for the first time like Eddie Kingston, and you have just this amazing, incredible chemistry and sometimes you get pitted with a guy that you should have amazing chemistry with and it takes one or two matches to get into the groove.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: