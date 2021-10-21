Chris Jericho Cruise Boarding Process Described As ‘Horrible’ By Passenger

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Today was the embarkment day for Chris Jericho’s 2021 cruise. However, the boarding process was described by one fan as “horrible” due to the long wait times to get on the ship. It appears that the delays were caused by Covid-19 safety protocols. Other fans have posted video clips of fans waiting in long lines.

NoDQ’s own Jeff Meacham, who is a passenger on the cruise, noted that his process went “pretty smoothly” although he did witness some disorganization when it came to testing.

Here are some of the tweets regarding the manner:

