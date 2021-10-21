Chris Jericho Cruise Boarding Process Described As ‘Horrible’ By Passenger

Today was the embarkment day for Chris Jericho’s 2021 cruise. However, the boarding process was described by one fan as “horrible” due to the long wait times to get on the ship. It appears that the delays were caused by Covid-19 safety protocols. Other fans have posted video clips of fans waiting in long lines.

NoDQ’s own Jeff Meacham, who is a passenger on the cruise, noted that his process went “pretty smoothly” although he did witness some disorganization when it came to testing.

Here are some of the tweets regarding the manner:

Same here. Just about to hit the 3 hour mark and looks like I have another hour or 2 to go. They need to do something about this. #jerichocruise — Adam🎃 (@PavlakAdam) October 21, 2021

Horrible lines for the Jericho cruise. I’ve been in line four and a half hours, many many many more behind me even longer. This is terrible. Am guaranteed to miss my dinner reservation and the pics I paid for with @RealKurtAngle@jericho_cruise @SXMLiveLoud @CruiseNorwegian — Stoff (@hillidieon) October 21, 2021

@SXMLiveLoud @jericho_cruise @CruiseNorwegian 4 hours in line – I’m not even on the boat but at least I’m sitting down finally pic.twitter.com/mCSg14GGc5 — ALICE RADER (@AMRader) October 21, 2021

@jericho_cruise Been waiting in line for 3+ hours now and still no sign of getting on. pic.twitter.com/pb4yos4ew8 — Adam🎃 (@PavlakAdam) October 21, 2021

Let’s be extremely generous and overly optimistic and say that they’re testing 20 people every ten minutes. That would mean 120 people per hour. There are some 1,500-2000 people due to board this ship. Plans will be changed. @SXMLiveLoud @jericho_cruise @CruiseNorwegian — Stoff (@hillidieon) October 21, 2021